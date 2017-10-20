Boner Fight for October 20th, 2017

Boner Candidate #1: GRANNY, YOU ARE FIRED

An octogenarian Walmart worker was apparently fired for very a ‘petit’ offense — pocketing a dollar bill that someone dropped on the store floor, according to a reports. Frankie Ruffino, 84, of Texas worked as a greeter at a Walmart in Brenham for nearly a decade, but was fired from the gig the day after she found the buck, she told KHOU.com. “I found a dollar bill on the floor, just one dollar bill,” Ruffino recalled to the news outlet, adding that she discovered the single bill lying in the aisle as she was getting ready to close up. Ruffino picked up the bill and put it on her walker before she went home that night, she said. The next day her managers asked to see her. The manager asked: “‘Did you find some money yesterday?’ I said ‘yes, I picked up a dollar bill, here it is right there,’” said Ruffino. The following day Ruffino was hit with a crushing blow. “She said, ‘I need your badge and your vest,’” the grandmother said. “‘You have been let go because of your integrity.’”

Boner Candidate #2: HERO? NOT A HERO.

A military veteran glowingly featured by Fox News earlier this month for his pro-Trump artwork and his record as a “war hero” admitted Thursday to lying about his military service. John Garofalo, 72, was featured in a Bryan Llenas report as having served seven years as a Navy SEAL, receiving 22 commendations, including two Purple Hearts, and having been listed twice as missing in action during Vietnam. Garofalo, who personally carved a presidential seal to gift President Trump, is a “tough, tough man,” Llenas said, after calling him a “hero” during an interview. Fox News anchor Eric Shawn later remarked: “God bless John Garofalo. We certainly hope maybe the president is listening.” However, when the Navy Times reached out to Garofalo on Thursday, he confessed to having lied about his military service.

