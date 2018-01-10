6 Concerts to Kick off 2018

Every Season is Concert Season
Sure, it’s been a slow start to 2018, but it’s going to get a lot bigger. The Killers are here in February and Weezer in August, but there are some other shows you should really make an effort to catch to get your show-going year underway. Here are a few I recommend.
1/23 | Passion Pit at The Depot
Probably one of the few all-ages shows on my list but will be fantastic. Though Passion Pit doesn’t have a new album on the way (at least not to my knowledge), Michael Angelakos is a wonder on stage and with an amazing catalogue of songs to choose from like “Take a Walk”, “Sleepyhead”, and “Carried Away” this is a great first show to start your year off.
My favorite Passion Pit video “Cry Like a Ghost”
1/23 | The Wombats at The Complex
Yeah, same night as Passion Pit, I know. It’s a tough choice. If you can’t snag a ticket to Passion Pit, I highly recommend catching The Wombats. This Liverpool band has been around since 2003 and is a highly enjoyable band. Fantastic songs like “Let’s Dance to Joy Division” and “Greek Tragedy” this is a must-see show. They also have a new album, Beautiful People Will Ruin Your Life, coming out on February 9th.
My favorite The Wombats video “Jump Into The Fog”
1/26 | STRFKR at The Depot
Their 3rd time in Salt Lake within a year and that’s a great thing. Being No One, Going Nowhere was my second favorite album of 2016 (behind Glass Animals). Amazing live band.
One of my favorite STRFKR videos “Open Your Eyes”
1/26 | K. Flay at The Complex
Why must all these amazing shows be on the same night? The cosmos is a real asshat! K. Flay is up for two Grammys including Best Rock Song – the only woman in the category this year. With a unique voice and an edge, that separates her from a lot of modern rock acts and carbon-copy popstars like Halsey and Tove Lo.
My favorite K. Flay video “High Enough”
2/2 | The Reverend Horton Heat and Voodoo Glow Skulls at The Depot
“Fuck the rich kids” the Rev exclamined as he flipped off some kid from the stage at the Tower Theater. “It’s always the rich kids that fuck it up for everyone.” That was probably 12 years ago. I’ve been a fan since the first time I saw Reverened Horton Heat at The Warped Tour when I was 19. Pin-ups, suped-up Fords, tats, bowling shirts, and whiskey! Add Voodoo Glow Skull to that lineup and it’s a no-brainer.
One of my favorite The Reverend Horton Heat videos “Let Me Teach You How to Eat”
2/16 | Black Rebel Motorcycle Club at Metro Music Hall
Metro Music Hall is becoming one of the best venues in Salt Lake. Last year I saw Death From Above, Cut Copy, and a bunch of other shows there. There really isn’t a bad seat in the house and the sound is LOUD! Perfect for BRMC as the put their wall of sound up against the best ear plugs you can fashion out of toilet paper while sipping on a Cutthroat. Black Rebel Motorcycle Club has a new album Wrong Creatures, due this Friday, January 12th.
One of my favorite Black Rebel Motorcycle Videos “Berlin”
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.