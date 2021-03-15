A Fan Made Their Own 25-Minute ‘Batman’ Movie – And It’s Going Viral

Don’t feel like waiting until 2022 for the next Batman movie? Well, a group of fans went ahead and made their own – and it’s going viral.

The 25-minute film is titled Batman: Dying Is Easy and tells the story of Batman and The Joker, mostly taking place inside in Arkham

Asylum. The filmmakers raised more than $75,000 on IndioGoGo to fund the project.

The movie even recruited some genuine Hollywood talent like Michael Madsen and Casper Van Dien.

Dying Is Easy is free to watch on YouTube and has already racked up more than 3 million views.

The next “official” Batman movie, starring Robert Pattinson as the Caped Crusader, won’t be out until next March.

Will the filmmakers get in trouble for making an unauthorized Batman movie? Which superhero has the best movies?