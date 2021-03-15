BMW’s Mini Plans To Go All-Electric By 2030

Add BMW’s Mini to the list of car brands that will be going all-electric in the next 10 years.

The company has announced plans to switch over to electric cars exclusively by the year 2030, with its last combustion engine rolling off the line in 2025.

Many automakers have recently announced plans to go electric, including Ford, GM, Jaguar, and Land Rover.

Why are so many automakers announcing this change now? Will gas-powered cars ever become a thing of the past?