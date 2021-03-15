Twitter Fixes Glitch That Suspended Anyone Who Tweeted The Word ‘Memphis’

Using a bad word on Twitter can earn you a quick suspension. But for several hours on Sunday, users were getting banned just for mentioning a certain city in Tennessee.

For some reason, Twitter started issuing automatic 12-hour bans to any user who tweeted the word “Memphis” – the company later said it was “due to a bug.”

Twitter fixed a bug that suspended users for posting the word 'Memphis' https://t.co/EneExHnLFS pic.twitter.com/NRANLlO5EF — Engadget (@engadget) March 15, 2021

Of course, Twitter being Twitter, people instantly began using this for evil – trying to bait people into saying “the M word” by asking questions about Tennessee’s 2nd-largest city, or Dutch soccer star Memphis Depay.

By Sunday evening, Twitter had fixed the glitch and restored all banned accounts – but didn’t offer any reason for the ban.

Are you a regular Twitter user? Ever been to Memphis?