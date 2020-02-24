Adopted Boy on Mission To Save Senior Dogs

“I Know How It Feels To Not Be Loved” When 8-year-old Robbie Gay visits his local animal shelter in Florida, he makes a beeline straight for the oldest, least-adoptable dog in the place, saying “There’s something about old dogs I just like.” That’s because before Robbie was adopted two years ago, he spent his life in foster care where he was abused so badly that he was hospitalized twice with brain injuries. But once adopted and forced to put his new family’s beloved dog to sleep, Robbie insisted that he hold the dog until the very end, saying “I know how it feels to not to be loved or cared for and I don’t want any animal of mine to feel that way.” Robbie has a soft spot for older dogs and older children, telling CBS News that he plans to adopt as many older, least adoptable dogs he can until he can one day adopt as many older children for himself. He feels that people only want babies and puppies and wants to ensure that those who may seem the least desirable know that they’re wanted.

"He is so aware that it could have gone totally differently for him. And in these older dogs Robbie has found a place to practice compassion,"his adopted mom Maria said.https://t.co/frEFHiaBFZ — News 4 Buffalo (@news4buffalo) February 24, 2020