Dog Strolls into Police Station to Report Himself Missing

A dog strolled into an Odessa, Texas police station in the middle of the night last week to seemingly report himself missing, according to the PD’s now-viral Facebook post. The dog propped his front paws on the counter after he waltzed in, where police officers found a collar that had apparently lost its ID tag. The drifter hung out for a while at the station, playing with officers in the lobby. But once police called Animal Control to check the pooch for a microchip, the dog strolled right out of the station. Good news, though; after posting the dog’s pic online, the owner came forward to say “That’s my dog, Chico. We live about a mile from the station and he returned home.”

