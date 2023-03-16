Adopt a Lucky Charm with Best Friends Animal Society

Shutterstock

This St. Patrick’s Day weekend you should really adopt a lucky charm with Best Friend’s Animal Society. Ahead of St. Patrick’s Day tomorrow, Best Friends Animal Society, a leading animal welfare organization dedicated to ending the killing of dogs and cats in America’s shelters by 2025, encourages potential adopters to step up and be an animal’s new lucky charm.

In Salt Lake City, Best Friends Animal Society’s Lifesaving Center located at 2005 S 1100 E is running an Adopt a Lucky Charm promotion from Friday, March 17th – Sunday, March 19th. During that time, all adoption fees are waived!

Visit your local animal shelter and fill out a Four-Leaf Clover of Impact that will provide a loving home for a pet in need and a space at a shelter or rescue group. Therefore, you are essentially saving two lives with each adoption.

With spring just around the corner, the soon-to-come nicer weather makes now the ideal time to adopt since you will have plenty of time for outdoor bonding opportunities, and let’s face it, you could really use an adventure buddy!

And if you’re not ready to adopt, maybe you could consider fostering an animal in need!

