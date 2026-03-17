Radio From Hell | 3.17.2026

On today’s Radio From Hell Show

Happy St. Patrick’s Day!

We start with Frank Christ presents They’re Fine, Just Fine and followed by Gina’s Burger King adventure story, and crown the Boner of the Day. After that, JD joins us for our Tech Talk, just before challenging a listener to Beat Gina and the Donut Critic joins us with his donut bracket. Then as always, we finish with the Boner Recap and news.

Watch above or listen below!!!