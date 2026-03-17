Radio From Hell

Tech Talk with JD From March 17th, 2026

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You got your Animal Crossing in my Pokemon!

Use a deck of cards to conquer a tower of doom in Slay the Spire II
  • Roguelike deckbuilder with a procedurally generated map
  • Improve your deck and your cards as you battle increasingly harder enemies
  • Out now on Windows and MacOS (doesn’t need to be a gaming computer!)
  • https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ttVtllHkb4E
Explore Mars in real time on Mars Life!
Watch random TV stations from every country in the world on famelack
This site tells you what kind of computer they used in that one episode of Friends
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