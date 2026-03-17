Tech Talk with JD From March 17th, 2026

You got your Animal Crossing in my Pokemon!

Play as a transforming Pokemon masquerading as a human

Repair and rebuild a post-apocalyptic world with the help of fellow Pokemon

Out now on Nintendo Switch 2

https://youtu.be/-LuXJvoYLhU?si=GpSCGnWBC1FTEaBD&t=191

Use a deck of cards to conquer a tower of doom in Slay the Spire II

Roguelike deckbuilder with a procedurally generated map

Improve your deck and your cards as you battle increasingly harder enemies

Out now on Windows and MacOS (doesn’t need to be a gaming computer!)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ttVtllHkb4E

Explore Mars in real time on Mars Life!

Select a rover and view their camera in real time–the latest stuff NASA has!

https://marslife.org/

Watch random TV stations from every country in the world on famelack

Click on a country on the globe, select a station and watch!

https://famelack.com/

This site tells you what kind of computer they used in that one episode of Friends