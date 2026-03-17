Tech Talk with JD From March 17th, 2026

You got your Animal Crossing in my Pokemon!
- Play as a transforming Pokemon masquerading as a human
- Repair and rebuild a post-apocalyptic world with the help of fellow Pokemon
- Out now on Nintendo Switch 2
- https://youtu.be/-LuXJvoYLhU?si=GpSCGnWBC1FTEaBD&t=191
Use a deck of cards to conquer a tower of doom in Slay the Spire II
- Roguelike deckbuilder with a procedurally generated map
- Improve your deck and your cards as you battle increasingly harder enemies
- Out now on Windows and MacOS (doesn’t need to be a gaming computer!)
- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ttVtllHkb4E
Explore Mars in real time on Mars Life!
- Select a rover and view their camera in real time–the latest stuff NASA has!
- https://marslife.org/
Watch random TV stations from every country in the world on famelack
- Click on a country on the globe, select a station and watch!
- https://famelack.com/
This site tells you what kind of computer they used in that one episode of Friends
- Starring the Computer lists a very incomplete archive of old phones and computers that show up in movies
- Ranks visibility and accuracy
- https://www.starringthecomputer.com