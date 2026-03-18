Boner of the Day From March 18th, 2026

Boner Candidate #1: HERE’S AN IDEA…LET’S DROP NEWT ON THE STRAITS OF HORMUZ.

Newt Gingrich proposed a controversial and likely satirical idea to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a vital global oil route, by using thermonuclear detonations to carve out a new channel, amid escalating tensions and attacks on shipping linked to Mojtaba Khamenei. At the same time, Donald Trump has called on allied nations to deploy naval forces to protect the strait and ensure the flow of energy supplies. The crisis is further intensified by concerns that Iran may still possess enriched uranium stockpiles, raising the risk of nuclear escalation despite previous U.S. efforts to dismantle its capabilities.

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Boner Candidate #2: THINGS ARE GETTING ROUGH ON LOVE ISLAND

Huda Mustafa was hit with a temporary restraining order after Nicole Olivera accused her of making violent threats and engaging in erratic behavior, including allegedly breaking into her residence and issuing threats against her, her daughter, and her son. Nicole, who shares a child with Louis Russell, detailed incidents in court documents claiming Huda made repeated threats of self-harm and harm toward others, prompting a police response. A judge granted the order requiring Huda to stay 100 yards away, while the allegations remain unaddressed publicly by her.

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!!!WINNER!!!

Boner Candidate #3: KASH GOT HIMSELF SOME NEW SHOES

Kash Patel faced backlash after wearing custom Nike sneakers during a UFC training session at Quantico that featured personal branding like his “K$H” logo and imagery inspired by The Punisher. The flashy appearance, combined with autograph signing and a “rockstar” demeanor, drew criticism for being unprofessional and overly self-promotional for someone in his role. Critics on social media and figures like Kyle Seraphin mocked Patel’s behavior and style, comparing it to immaturity and questioning the appropriateness of his actions. The controversy adds to prior criticism of Patel’s public conduct, including earlier incidents where he was accused of acting more like a “frat bro” than a government official.

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