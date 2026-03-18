Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar for March 18th, 2026

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!

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Friday the 20th:

Boys like Girls at The Union on Friday

Saturday the 21st:

Pete Correale (Comedian) at The Depot

2 SHOWS – John Mulaney (comedy) at Eccles Theatre – (7pm sold out // 9:30pm limited tickets)

On sale Friday at 10am:

Rene Vaca (comedy) The Union on Sunday June 28

2 SHOWS – Needtobreathe at Sandy Amphitheater on Saturday August 15 & Sunday August 16

– Needtobreathe at Sandy Amphitheater on Saturday August 15 & Sunday August 16 Canaan Cox at Metro Music Hall on Wednesday September 16 (21+)

Laura Ramoso at Kingsbury Hall on Friday, October 9th

Rise Against w Alkaline Trio at The Union on October 18

The Pussycat Dolls PCD Forever Tour w/ Lil’ Kim & Mya – June 15 th – Utah First

– Utah First Empire of the Sun – October 1st – Utah First

All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com

Other Concerts and Community Events

Full Weekend/Weekly:

Bug World Exhibit at Natural History Museum of Utah at the Rio Tinto Center – now – 9/07 – Link

2026 Vinyl Revival at Millcreek Commons – through March 29 th – Link



Friday the 20th:

Jonah Kagen live at The Complex – Link

Utah Mammoth vs. Anaheim Ducks at The Delta Center – Link

Saturday the 21st:

John Mulaney: Mister Whatever at Eccles Theater – Link

Broadway Rave at Metro Music Hall – Link

Utah Jazz vs. Philadelphia 76ers at The Delta Center – Link

Rock for Reproductive Rights at Fit to Recover- Link

Sunday the 22nd:

An Evening with Matisyahu at Soundwell – Link

Utah Mammoth vs. Los Angeles Kings at Delta Center – Link

Utah Royals vs San Diego Wave at America First Fields – Link

Farmers Markets: