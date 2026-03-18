Alt. Rock News

Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar for March 18th, 2026

Posted on

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!

Brought to you by:

Friday the 20th: 
  • Boys like Girls at The Union on Friday
Saturday the 21st:
  • Pete Correale (Comedian) at The Depot
  • 2 SHOWS – John Mulaney (comedy) at Eccles Theatre – (7pm sold out // 9:30pm limited tickets)

On sale Friday at 10am:

  • Rene Vaca (comedy) The Union on Sunday June 28
  • 2 SHOWS – Needtobreathe at Sandy Amphitheater on Saturday August 15 & Sunday August 16
  • Canaan Cox at Metro Music Hall on Wednesday September 16 (21+)
  • Laura Ramoso at Kingsbury Hall on Friday, October 9th
  • Rise Against w Alkaline Trio at The Union on October 18
  • The Pussycat Dolls PCD Forever Tour w/ Lil’ Kim & Mya – June 15th – Utah First
  • Empire of the Sun – October 1st – Utah First

All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com

 

Other Concerts and Community Events

Full Weekend/Weekly: 

  • Bug World Exhibit at Natural History Museum of Utah at the Rio Tinto Center – now – 9/07 – Link 
  • 2026 Vinyl Revival at Millcreek Commons – through March 29th – Link

Friday the 20th:   

  • Jonah Kagen live at The Complex – Link 
  • Utah Mammoth vs. Anaheim Ducks at The Delta Center – Link 

Saturday the 21st:

  • John Mulaney: Mister Whatever at Eccles Theater – Link 
  • Broadway Rave at Metro Music Hall – Link 
  • Utah Jazz vs. Philadelphia 76ers at The Delta Center – Link 
  • Rock for Reproductive Rights at Fit to Recover- Link 

Sunday the 22nd:

  • An Evening with Matisyahu at Soundwell – Link 
  • Utah Mammoth vs. Los Angeles Kings at Delta Center – Link 
  • Utah Royals vs San Diego Wave at America First Fields – Link 

Farmers Markets:  

  • 2025-26 Winter Farmers Market at The Leonardo – Saturdays through 4/18- Link 
  • Wheeler Farm 2026 Winter Sunday Market – Sundays through 4/12 – Link 
author avatar
Radio From Hell
See Full Bio
Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

To Top