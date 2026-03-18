Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar for March 18th, 2026

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!
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Friday the 20th:
- Boys like Girls at The Union on Friday
Saturday the 21st:
- Pete Correale (Comedian) at The Depot
-
2 SHOWS – John Mulaney (comedy) at Eccles Theatre – (7pm sold out // 9:30pm limited tickets)
On sale Friday at 10am:
- Rene Vaca (comedy) The Union on Sunday June 28
- 2 SHOWS – Needtobreathe at Sandy Amphitheater on Saturday August 15 & Sunday August 16
- Canaan Cox at Metro Music Hall on Wednesday September 16 (21+)
- Laura Ramoso at Kingsbury Hall on Friday, October 9th
- Rise Against w Alkaline Trio at The Union on October 18
- The Pussycat Dolls PCD Forever Tour w/ Lil’ Kim & Mya – June 15th – Utah First
- Empire of the Sun – October 1st – Utah First
All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com
Other Concerts and Community Events
Full Weekend/Weekly:
- Bug World Exhibit at Natural History Museum of Utah at the Rio Tinto Center – now – 9/07 – Link
- 2026 Vinyl Revival at Millcreek Commons – through March 29th – Link
Friday the 20th:
Saturday the 21st:
- John Mulaney: Mister Whatever at Eccles Theater – Link
- Broadway Rave at Metro Music Hall – Link
- Utah Jazz vs. Philadelphia 76ers at The Delta Center – Link
- Rock for Reproductive Rights at Fit to Recover- Link
Sunday the 22nd:
- An Evening with Matisyahu at Soundwell – Link
- Utah Mammoth vs. Los Angeles Kings at Delta Center – Link
- Utah Royals vs San Diego Wave at America First Fields – Link
Farmers Markets:
- 2025-26 Winter Farmers Market at The Leonardo – Saturdays through 4/18- Link
- Wheeler Farm 2026 Winter Sunday Market – Sundays through 4/12 – Link