Radio From Hell

Sean Means Movie Reviews From January 30th, 2026

Posted on

Opening January 30, 2026

 • Send Help – survival thriller with Rachel McAdams – theaters – didn’t see it.

Directed By: Sam Raimi

Starring: Rachel McAdams, Edyll Ismail, Xavier Samuel

 

 • Shelter – Jason Statham action movie – theaters – didn’t see it.

Directed By: Ric Roman Waugh

Starring: Jason Statham, Harriet Walter, Bill Nighy

 

 • Melania – Jeff Bezos’ $40 million bribe – theaters – didn’t and won’t see it.

Directed By: Brett Ratner

Starring: Melania Trump, Hervé Pierre, Adam Lippes

 

 • Arco – animated time-travel movie – theaters – 3 stars

Directed By: Ugo Bienvenu, Gilles Cazaux

Starring: Margot Ringard Oldra, Oscar Tresanini, Nathanaël Perrot

——

Feb. 6:

 • The Moment

 • Dracula – another version

 • Scarlet

 • Solo Mio

author avatar
Radio From Hell
See Full Bio
Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

To Top