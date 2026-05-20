Boner of the Day May 20th, 2026

Boner Candidate #1: YES FOLKS, THIS IS THE FUTURE OF TRUTH

The rise of A.I. has raised concern for many publishers who now fear they may accidentally release book who improperly use A.I generated text. Steven Rosenbaum, the author of “The Future of Truth,” a nonfiction book about the effects of artificial intelligence, has been called out for using A.I. generated language in his work. The author acknowledged that he had included several made-up or misattributed quotes made by A.I. When confronted about the quotes, Rosenbaum said that he has started his own investigation into the matter.

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Boner Candidate #2: RIDICULOUS OLD HAG!

An enraged woman at the Mexico City International Airport threw a tantrum in public after arriving late and being denied entry to her flight. The lady had arrived seven minutes after her flights scheduled departure and boarding has already concluded when staff refused to get the woman on the plane. Footage of the incident shows the woman hysterically pushing airport workers and kicking over bins. Neither the airline nor the airport authorities have issued an official statement regarding the incident.

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!!! WINNER !!!

Boner Candidate #3: JUST BECAUSE HE IS A SLEAZEBALL

JD Vance, Vice President of the United States, has changed his name four times in his 41 years of life. Born James Donald Bowman, JD revealed in his memoir “Hillbilly Elegy” that he shared his middle and last name with his father, who did not have a major role in his life. When his mother remarried later in life, he was renamed to James David Hamel. In adulthood, JD was unsatisfied with the name Hamel and decided to change his name to Vance, after his grandmother. However, one final name modification was yet to come. When JD had first introduced himself to the public eye, he used the abbreviation J.D., “like jay-dot-dee-dot,” he explained, an abbreviation for James David. But, when Vance entered the political sphere, he dropped the periods from J.D. and has confirmed it is how he wishes to be identified. Vance has been a vocal opponent of transgender rights and opposes policies that allow name changes or legal identity corrections for transgender people.

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