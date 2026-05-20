Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar for May 20th, 2026

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!
Brought to you by:
Shows This Week:
- Amon Amarth & Dethklok at The Union on Wednesday, May 20.
- Yellowcard, New Found Glory, and Plain White T’s at Beddy’s Plaza at America First field on Thursday May 21
Echo & the Bunnymen at The Union
- Sepultura, Exodus, Biohazard at The Depot on Friday, May 22
- Elmiene at The Depot on Saturday, May 23
- Qveen Herby at The Depot on Sunday, May 24
- Quinn XCII at Metro Music Hall on Tuesday May 26 (21+ event)
On sale Thursday at 10am:
-
Wave to Earth at The Union – September 18th
-
Chance The Rapper at The Union – September 29th
-
The Smashing Pumpkins – Delta Center – October 29
On sale Friday at 10am:
- Paul Cauthen at Sandy Amp – July 17
- The Airborne Toxic Event at The Depot – September 16
- Dwight Yoakam at Sandy Amp – October 8
- Beartooth at The Union – December 13
- Dan + Shay – Delta Center – October 30
All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com
Other Concerts and Community Events
Full Weekend/Weekly:
- Bug World Exhibit at Natural History Museum of Utah at the Rio Tinto Center – now – 9/07 – Link
- Plazapalooza 2026 at Snowbird – Link
- Sound Bites and Sunset Market at Millcreek Commons – 04/03-05/29 – Link
- 2026 Woodland Fairy Festival – 15th – 6/27 – Link
- RIVERDANCE at Eccles Theater – 5/22-5/24 – Link
Friday the 22nd:
- Spiritworld at Urban Lounge – Link
Saturday the 23rd:
- “Love to Run, Run for Love” 5K Guatemala Fundraiser at Sugar House Park – Link
- Bikes and Books: Bike Repair Workshop and Book Sale at SLC Library – Link
- CHAOS & CARNAGE live at The Complex – Link
- The 23rd Multicultural Dance and Arts Festival – Link
- Utah Royals vs Denver Summit FC at America First Fields – Link
Farmers Markets:
- Fellowship Hall Farmers & Arts Market 2026 – Saturdays through 10/17 – Link
- 2026 Bohemian Bum Farmer’s Market at The Gateway – 1st Sunday of the month 5/03- 10/04 – Link