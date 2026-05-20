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Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar for May 20th, 2026

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Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!

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Shows This Week:
  • Amon Amarth & Dethklok at The Union on Wednesday, May 20.
  • Yellowcard, New Found Glory, and Plain White T’s at Beddy’s Plaza at America First field on Thursday May 21
    Echo & the Bunnymen at The Union
  • Sepultura, Exodus, Biohazard at The Depot on Friday, May 22
  • Elmiene at The Depot on Saturday, May 23
  • Qveen Herby at The Depot on Sunday, May 24
  • Quinn XCII at Metro Music Hall on Tuesday May 26 (21+ event)

 

On sale Thursday at 10am:
  • Wave to Earth at The Union – September 18th
  • Chance The Rapper at The Union – September 29th
  • The Smashing Pumpkins – Delta Center – October 29
On sale Friday at 10am:
  • Paul Cauthen at Sandy Amp – July 17
  • The Airborne Toxic Event at The Depot – September 16  
  • Dwight Yoakam at Sandy Amp – October 8
  • Beartooth at The Union – December 13
  • Dan + Shay – Delta Center – October 30

All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com

 

Other Concerts and Community Events

Full Weekend/Weekly: 

  • Bug World Exhibit at Natural History Museum of Utah at the Rio Tinto Center – now – 9/07 – Link 
  • Plazapalooza 2026 at Snowbird – Link
  • Sound Bites and Sunset Market at Millcreek Commons – 04/03-05/29 – Link
  • 2026 Woodland Fairy Festival – 15th – 6/27 – Link
  • RIVERDANCE at Eccles Theater – 5/22-5/24 – Link 

Friday the 22nd:

  • Spiritworld at Urban Lounge – Link 

Saturday the 23rd:

  • “Love to Run, Run for Love” 5K Guatemala Fundraiser at Sugar House Park – Link 
  • Bikes and Books: Bike Repair Workshop and Book Sale at SLC Library – Link 
  • CHAOS & CARNAGE live at The Complex – Link 
  • The 23rd Multicultural Dance and Arts Festival – Link 
  • Utah Royals vs Denver Summit FC at America First Fields – Link 

 

Farmers Markets:  

  • Fellowship Hall Farmers & Arts Market 2026 – Saturdays through 10/17 – Link
  • 2026 Bohemian Bum Farmer’s Market at The Gateway – 1st Sunday of the month 5/03- 10/04 – Link 
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