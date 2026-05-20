Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar for May 20th, 2026

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!

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Shows This Week:

Amon Amarth & Dethklok at The Union on Wednesday, May 20.

Yellowcard, New Found Glory, and Plain White T’s at Beddy’s Plaza at America First field on Thursday May 21

Echo & the Bunnymen at The Union

Echo & the Bunnymen at The Union Sepultura, Exodus, Biohazard at The Depot on Friday, May 22

Elmiene at The Depot on Saturday, May 23

Qveen Herby at The Depot on Sunday, May 24

Quinn XCII at Metro Music Hall on Tuesday May 26 (21+ event)

On sale Thursday at 10am:

Wave to Earth at The Union – September 18th

Chance The Rapper at The Union – September 29th

The Smashing Pumpkins – Delta Center – October 29

On sale Friday at 10am:

Paul Cauthen at Sandy Amp – July 17

The Airborne Toxic Event at The Depot – September 16

Dwight Yoakam at Sandy Amp – October 8

Beartooth at The Union – December 13

Dan + Shay – Delta Center – October 30

All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com

Other Concerts and Community Events

Full Weekend/Weekly:

Bug World Exhibit at Natural History Museum of Utah at the Rio Tinto Center – now – 9/07 – Link

Plazapalooza 2026 at Snowbird – Link

Sound Bites and Sunset Market at Millcreek Commons – 04/03-05/29 – Link

2026 Woodland Fairy Festival – 15 th – 6/27 – Link

RIVERDANCE at Eccles Theater – 5/22-5/24 – Link

Friday the 22nd:

Spiritworld at Urban Lounge – Link

Saturday the 23rd:

“Love to Run, Run for Love” 5K Guatemala Fundraiser at Sugar House Park – Link

Bikes and Books: Bike Repair Workshop and Book Sale at SLC Library – Link

CHAOS & CARNAGE live at The Complex – Link

The 23rd Multicultural Dance and Arts Festival – Link

Utah Royals vs Denver Summit FC at America First Fields – Link

Farmers Markets: