Boner of the Day From January 30th, 2026

A Kearney man, 29-year-old Anthony Adams, was sentenced to a total of 25 to 45 years in prison after pleading no contest to charges including attempted discharge of a firearm in the city and possession of a stolen firearm. Police say Adams fired a stolen gun, broke into Buffalo County employees’ vehicles, and was later arrested after fleeing officers, with stolen items, drugs, and cash found in his possession. Surveillance and witness reports tied Adams to gunshots and vehicle break-ins in a residential area, leading to additional convictions for theft and obstructing a peace officer.

An Oviedo man, 51-year-old Kevin Westerhold, was arrested after deputies say he was recorded engaging in a sexual act with a vacuum cleaner outside a home at a Kissimmee resort. Investigators linked Westerhold to multiple reports of public nudity and lewd behavior in shared residential areas, with cellphone, Ring, and Blink videos provided by witnesses and residents. He now faces a charge of exposure of sexual organs, and authorities are asking anyone with additional information to come forward.

A framed photo of Donald Trump standing with Russian president Vladimir Putin at their Alaska summit has been added to the White House’s Palm Room, drawing sharp criticism from lawmakers and commentators. Critics argue the image symbolizes Trump “cozying up” to Putin despite Russia’s ongoing war in Ukraine, while an Estonian lawmaker called Putin “the greatest war criminal of the 21st century.” The White House defended the display as part of a rotating collection highlighting presidential meetings and described the summit as a historic step toward peace.

