Before Utah Show: Rivers Cuomo Drops 15 cover songs

Before Weezer brings “The Gathering” tour to the Maverik Center this September, frontman Rivers Cuomo gave fans a massive, unfiltered look into his musical archives. Over the weekend, Cuomo quietly uploaded 15 solo acoustic covers to YouTube under the title “randum cuverz.”

While a few of these stripped-down tracks are short snippets and others have the vintage grit of old phone recordings, the collection completely abandons the typical big-budget production to put Cuomo’s raw vocals front and center. It’s a great reminder of his vocal strength just a few months before the band rolls into West Valley City on Tuesday, September 15th alongside The Shins and Silversun Pickups.

The eclectic tracklist covers massive ground across multiple decades, including acoustic renditions of:

90s Grunge & Alternative: Nirvana (“Drain You” and “Lithium”), Radiohead (“Creep”), and Green Day (“When I Come Around”).

Classic Rock & Metal: Guns N’ Roses (“Sweet Child O’ Mine”) and Metallica (“Enter Sandman”).

Pop & Hip-Hop Classics: Michael Jackson (“Billie Jean”), Whitney Houston (“I Wanna Dance With Somebody”), and Outkast (“Hey Ya”).

Country Hits: Dolly Parton (“Jolene”) and Sam Hunt (“Body Like A Back Road”).

Tickets for September show at Maverik Center https://x96.com/events/weezer/