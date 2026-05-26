Billy Idol Uses AMA Lifetime Achievement Stage to Inspire the Next Generation of Local Artists

Billy Idol Wins Big at the AMAs

Billy Idol took the stage at the American Music Awards to accept a huge Lifetime Achievement Award. At 70 years old, the singer proved he can still rock after nearly 50 years in music—giving a big dose of inspiration to local bands.

Idol stepped onto a smoky stage lit by bright lights to celebrate his historic career. He started his performance with a raw version of his classic hit, “Eyes Without a Face.” Standing next to his long-time guitarist Steve Stevens, Idol played air guitar and danced to his biggest songs.

After accepting his trophy from musician Leon Thomas, Idol talked about his early days in the industry. He admitted that when he started in a punk band back in 1976, he thought the music style might only last six months—not 50 years!

Advice for Local Musicians

Idol noted that music always gave him freedom. He then shared these encouraging words for any young artist or local band trying to make it today:

“To any kid out there who loves any music, if you’re inspired to create that sense of freedom and pursue a life of art, pick an instrument, find out who you are, and be it.”

This special AMA honor starts a massive year for the singer. He will also enter the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame this November. Fans can learn more about his journey from a young punk singer to a worldwide star in his new Hulu documentary, Billy Idol Should Be Dead.

Next run of shows CLOSE to Utah is happening this September at Fontaine Bleu in Las Vegas, Nevada.