AFSP Out of The Darkness Walk 2025

AMERICAN FOUNDATION FOR SUICIDE PREVENTION

Annual Out of the Darkness Walk 2025

Suicide prevention starts with everyday heroes like you. Join us on Saturday September 6th at Veterans Memorial Park as we walk to fight suicide and raise awareness about mental health. Be a part of the movement turning hope into action and create a culture that’s smart about mental health. Funds raised at the walks will benefit the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. This is a dog-friendly event. Remember to bring your leash!

Register today and learn how you can contribute at AFSP.ORG/WALK – click here!