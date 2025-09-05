Sean Means Movie Reviews for September 5th, 2025

Opening Sept. 5, 2025
What I saw:
• Hamilton – 10th anniversary of musical – theaters – 4 stars
Directed By: Thomas Kail
Starring: Lin-Manuel Miranda, Phillipa Soo, Leslie Odom Jr.
• Twinless – dark comedy about loneliness – theaters – 3 stars
Directed By: James Sweeney
Starring: Dylan O’Brien, Lauren Graham, Akira Chantaratananond
• Splitsville – buddy comedy about failed marriages – theaters – 3 1/2 stars
Directed By: Michael Angelo Covino
Starring: Dakota Johnson, Adria Arjona, Kyle Marvin
——
Next week:
• Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale
• The Long Walk