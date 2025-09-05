Radio From Hell

Sean Means Movie Reviews for September 5th, 2025

Opening Sept. 5, 2025

What I saw:

 • Hamilton – 10th anniversary of musical – theaters – 4 stars

Directed By: Thomas Kail

Starring: Lin-Manuel Miranda, Phillipa Soo, Leslie Odom Jr.

 • Twinless – dark comedy about loneliness – theaters – 3 stars

Directed By: James Sweeney

Starring: Dylan O’Brien, Lauren Graham, Akira Chantaratananond

 • Splitsville – buddy comedy about failed marriages – theaters – 3 1/2 stars

Directed By: Michael Angelo Covino

Starring: Dakota Johnson, Adria Arjona, Kyle Marvin

——

Next week:

 • Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale

 • The Long Walk

