Boner of the Day for September 5th, 2025

Boner Candidate #1: PERHAPS THEY THOUGHT HIS LIKENESS WOULD SELL A LOT OF CHEAP SHIRTS.
An investigation has launched against the shopping company Shein after images of Luigi Mangione, a man who shot and killed UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, been shown modeling a shirt. A spokesperson from Shein stated to BBC News “The image in question was provided by a third-party vendor and was removed immediately upon discovery. We have stringent standards for all listings on our platform. We are conducting a thorough investigation, strengthening our monitoring processes, and will take appropriate action against the vendor in line with our policies.” It is yet unknown whether the image is real or an AI Deepfake of the Luigi Mangione.
Boner Candidate #2: OH, I FORGOT. OH WELL.
A delegation from Argentina traveled to the U.S. for a visa-waiver signing ceremony, only to be informed upon arrival that the event was canceled due to an unsigned agreement. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and Argentine officials have disputed claims that the program was delayed, insisting that discussions are ongoing without issues. Despite this, the Argentine delegation spent two days in Miami before returning home, with DHS and the Trump administration calling the situation embarrassing. Tensions arose when Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem signed a preliminary agreement without the prior approval of Secretary of State Marco Rubio, which reportedly upset the State Department. The incident highlights the ongoing friction in U.S.-Argentina relations, particularly due to a corruption scandal involving Argentina’s president, Javier Milei.
Boner Candidate #3: WHO WILL SPEAK FOR THE GUINEA PIGS AND THE HAMSTERS? WHO WILL STAND UP FOR THE SHEEP AND THE GOATS?
A Utah State University researcher violated federal and institutional animal welfare rules by irradiating 75 guinea pigs and hamsters beyond approved limits and withholding pain medication during surgeries. The university’s internal investigation confirmed the misconduct, which had been ongoing since at least March 2022, and classified it as a significant compliance failure. An animal rights watchdog group, SAEN, is calling for the researcher’s termination and federal penalties, citing the severity of the abuse. While USU claims to have taken corrective actions, including suspending procedures and increasing oversight, critics argue the university’s response has been insufficient.