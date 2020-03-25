Life

AMC Theatres Furloughs CEO and Staff As Coronavirus Pandemic Closes Cinemas

AMC is the nation’s largest cinema chain. The coronavirus has brought the movie business to a halt. AMC has furloughed more than 600 corporate employees. More than 26,000 theater employees had to be furloughed or let go. The company instituted a furlough plan to preserve cash. AMC has borrowed over $300 million dollars in response to the coronavirus.

