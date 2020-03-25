One-Third of the Planet Now Under Stay-at-Home Orders

In a grim illustration of the coronavirus’ global impact, a full one-third of the world’s population is now under stay-at-home orders.

The startling figure comes after more than 1 billion residents of India were locked down Wednesday in hopes of stemming the spread of the virus. Since the new viral strain emerged, at least 404,000 cases have been reported in 175 countries. The number of worldwide deaths attributed to the coronavirus now tops 19,000, health officials say. While countries continue efforts to curb the spread of the virus, it continues to turn up in new regions. The latest is the African country of Mali, which on Wednesday reported its first two confirmed cases.

#BREAKING More than 3 billion people told to stay at home worldwide over #coronavirus: AFP tally pic.twitter.com/XGqEJX5QTI — AFP news agency (@AFP) March 25, 2020