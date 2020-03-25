LA Officials say they’ll Cut Power, Water to Non-Compliant Businesses

Los Angeles officials have come up with a plan to enforce the governor’s ordered shutdown of non-essential businesses: They say they’ll cut off electricity and water to those that don’t comply. “We won’t tolerate the selfish behavior of a few who unnecessarily put our community at risk,” L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti says, adding he’s assembled a squad of “business ambassadors” to check local businesses to make sure they’re complying with Governor Gavin Newsom’s orders. Violating owners will be asked to voluntarily close before being issued a warning, Garcetti says. If that doesn’t work, officials are prepared to take the drastic step of suspending their utilities. Since the coronavirus first appeared in the U.S., Los Angeles County has reported 799 cases and 13 deaths. At least 2,660 cases and 58 deaths have occurred throughout California.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said that the city's neighborhood prosecutors will investigate complaints of "nonessential" businesses that are still operating despite orders to close due to the coronavirus. https://t.co/1Wz6xFog3E — FOX 11 Los Angeles (@FOXLA) March 25, 2020