Boner of the Day for March 21st, 2024

Boner Candidate #1: THE PASTOR DIDN’T LIKE HIS DAUGHTER’S BOY-FRIEND’S RELIGION, SO HE HIRED A HIT-MAN.
A pastor in California named Samuel Pasillias allegedly hired multiple hitmen to take out his daughter’s boyfriend because of the boyfriend’s religious beliefs differing from Pasillias’s. The victim was driving when a car pulled up next to him and fired several rounds into the victim’s car, striking the victim multiple times. Fortunately, the victim was able to drive himself to the hospital. Pasillias paid the hitmen approximately $40,000, and is now being held on a $1 million bail.
via KTLA
Boner Candidate #2: HE SCREAMED, ‘I WILL KILL YOU’ AND THEN HE THREW $100 BILLS INTO THE WATER.
CEO of Doctor Multimedia, Ajay Thakore was caught on video threatening a dock employee and throwing cash after being told he couldn’t use a dock for his yacht. “ I told him respectfully that he couldn’t be there, and I honestly was hoping to have a conversation with him about his cool boat,” said Joseph Holt, the dock employee. “I will kill you, you know I will kill you!” was what Thakore was heard saying in the video numerous times, as well as throwing $100 bills into the water, and even mooning Holt. “I really was trying to restrain myself from getting fired from my job or stepping out of line. The only thing I did was give him the bird,” said Holt. However, Thakore has come back now and apologized for his behavior saying, “What started as a minor misunderstanding escalated into an argument, and I apologize for my actions and to those who witnessed the unfortunate exchange.”
via Yahoo! News
WINNER!
Boner Candidate #3: THEY WERE LEFT TO WASTE
It was found in Emery County, Utah that an unknown person killed a female elk and 18 Canadian geese and didn’t harvest even half the meat from each animal, but instead left them all to rot. This is illegal and falls under a Class B misdemeanor. Those that may know anything about the situation are encouraged to report it to the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources.
via Fox 13