The Cure’s Founding Drummer Forms New Trio | Listen

In a surprising alliance Lol Tolhurst, founding drummer of The Cure, has teamed up with Siouxsie & the Banshees‘ own drummer, Budgie, and the accomplished producer Jacknife Lee to create a musical trio. Their debut album, Los Angeles, promises a fascinating listen if the entire album sounds like the first single (listen below).

Tolhurst, Budgie, and Jacknife Lee Converge

The new musical venture spearheaded by Tolhurst, Budgie, and Jacknife Lee has generated substantial buzz among goth enthusiasts and music aficionados alike. The trio has brought together a diverse array of talents to lend a hand.

The Pounding Soundscape of Los Angeles Title Track

The first single from their debut album, the eponymous title track Los Angeles, introduces listeners to a haunting soundscape infused with the essence of gothic charm. A striking collaboration with LCD Soundsystem’s James Murphy adds further depth to the composition, creating a magnetic allure that draws listeners into their dark world. Listen below:

A Star-Studded Affair: Guest Features

Aside from Murphy’s mesmerizing presence, Los Angeles boasts a stellar lineup of guest features, making the LP a star-studded affair. Expect hauntingly unforgettable performances from Modest Mouse‘s Isaac Brock, Lonnie Holley, Primal Scream’s Bobby Gillespie, U2’s the Edge, Mary Lattimore, Idles’ Mark Bowen, Starcrawler’s Arrow de Wilde, and Pam Amsterdam. Of particular interest is Murphy’s return for the album’s closing track, “Skins.”

Unveiling History: Tolhurst’s GOTHic Memoir

In tandem with this musical venture, Tolhurst is set to release a gripping historical memoir entitled GOTH: A History. This literary endeavor, scheduled for release on September 26 in the United States, courtesy of Hachette, promises to offer an insightful journey through the roots and evolution of the gothic subculture.

Background: A Melancholic Subculture’s Rise

The gothic subculture emerged in the late 1970s as a response to the punk movement, with its followers embracing an aesthetic and musical style steeped in dark, melancholic themes. Gothic music, characterized by its haunting melodies and introspective lyrics, became an avenue for artists to explore deep emotions and unconventional topics, resonating with a dedicated and passionate fanbase.

A GOTHic Symphony Unraveled

As anticipation builds for the release of Los Angeles and Tolhurst’s GOTH: A History, fans of the gothic subculture eagerly await a symphony that promises to encapsulate the essence of this enigmatic movement. The coming together of musical talents, each bearing their distinctive imprint, sets the stage for an interesting project for fans of goth, alternative rock, and indie rock.

