Anti-Flag Calls It Quits

The Unforeseen End of Anti-Flag

In an unexpected turn of events, the politically-charged punk band, Anti-Flag, announced their disbandment on Patreon, leading to the removal of their website and social media pages. The news came as a shock, as the band was in the middle of a tour and was scheduled to support Dropkick Murphys in Prague the following day, as reported by Stereogum. The article also posits a rape allegation as the reason for the band’s split. The band’s publicist refrained from commenting on the situation.

The Patreon post announcing the breakup stated:

“Anti-Flag has disbanded. The Patreon has been switched into a mode where it will no longer charge the monthly fee. I will begin to process refunds to all patrons in the coming weeks. Once all refunds are processed, the Patreon page will also be removed.”

Anti-Flag, hailing from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, was led by Justin Geever, also known as Justin Sane. The band has a rich discography from the 1990s to the present, with records released through labels such as Fat Wreck Chords, RCA, Spinefarm, and their own A-F imprint. The band’s latest album, Lies They Tell Our Children, was released this year.

A Look Back at Anti-Flag’s Journey

Anti-Flag was an American punk rock band known for its left-wing political activism. The band was formed by Justin Sane and Pat Thetic in 1988. It included members such as Chris Head and Chris Barker, also known as Chris No. 2. Anti-Flag was renowned for its advocacy of progressive political movements such as Greenpeace, Amnesty International, and the Occupy movement.

The band’s discography is extensive, with their first album, Die For the Government, released in 1996. Over the years, they released several albums addressing various political and social issues. Their album A New Kind of Army, released in 1999, addressed abortion, political corruption, racism, fascism, troubled youth, police brutality, and unity amongst American youths.

Anti-Flag’s music and activism resonated with many, and they were known for their involvement in various political protests. They performed at multiple protests, including two in support of Rage Against the Machine, and played an acoustic set at the Occupy Wall Street protest in New York City in 2011.

