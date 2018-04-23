Amy Donaldson Sports for April 23rd, 2018

NBA

The Utah Jazz win game 3 115-102, and play game 4 tonight.

U of U

The Utah Gymnasts place fifth at the NCAA championships. They had great bar and beam routines after struggling to start on floor.

Soccer

Real Salt Lake beat Colorado 3-0 at home, with new comer Damir Kreilach sccoring his first MLS goal.

The Real Monarchs fell to the Tampa Bay Rowdies 2-0 on Saturday.

Utah Royals earned a 2-2 draw at North Carolina. They play at home on Saturday, April 28 at 7 p .m. when they host Portland Thorns FC.

Rugby

Utah Warriors won their first game in their new stadium Friday night, an 80-12 victory over the Alberta Wolfpack.

Misc.

Travis Fuller, former BYU runner, won the Salt Lake Marathon for the men, while Jen Rock, who was in town for a conference, won for the women.

BYU men’s volleyball team wins the MPSF championship Saturday with a win over UCLA. They earn a bye into the NCAA tournament – and the national semifinals.

