Amy Donaldson Sports for May 21st, 2018

The Golden State Warriors destroyed the Houston Rockets 126-85. Stephen Curry scored 35 points. Golden State now leads Houston 2-1 with the next game tomorrow at Oracle. (Houston won 127-105 in Game 2 in Houston.)

Read More

The Celtics lead the Cavaliers 2-1 in the Eastern Conference Finals. Boston won both games in Boston, but when the series moved to Cleveland, the Cavaliers dominated – 118-86. Series is now 2-1.

Read More

Real Salt Lake’s road struggles continue, this time falling to Philadelphia Union for first time in 4-1 defeat.

Read More

The Las Vegas Golden Knights become the first expansion team to make it to the Stanley Cup Finals, after beating Winnipeg Jets 2-1 (4-1 in the series). In the East, the Tampa Bay Lightning lead Washington Capitals 3-2, after the Capitals won the first two.

Read More

Erika Tymrak steps into starting role for Utah Royals FC, provides goal in 1-0 win over Houston Dash.

Read More

Former Alta High star Kealia Ohai returned to her home state with the Houston Dash, and she brought her boyfriend with her – JJ Watt. He thrilled more than a few fans with his appearance. Lots of social media love after he volunteers to pay for funerals of those lost in latest school shooting.

Kentucky Derby winner Justify won the Preakness, setting up talk of a Triple Crown opportunity when the Belmont Stakes is run on June 9. (The last Triple Crown winner, American Pharaoh, 2015, is owned by the same man.)

Read More

Utah Monarchs won 2-0 against the Las Vegas Lights. Monarchs are in first place in the United Soccer League’s western division.

VIS contribution: Just 103 days until the Ohio State Buckeye football team takes the field again – on the first day of Zeptember.

Amy’s column: For the first time in 90 years, women were allowed to compete in the National Golden Gloves Tournament. Three Utah women fought for titles with one winning.

Read More