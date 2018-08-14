Life

An Unopened Box Of Pokémon Cards From 1999 Just Sold For $56K

Don’t let your mom toss those!

Quick! Check in the back of the closets for any forgotten Christmas presents from two decades ago. There could be some money in it. A box of unopened Pokémon cards from 1999 just went for $56,000 at auction. According to Huggins & Scott Auctions, the box is one of the few unopened first edition limited printing English Base Set Booster Box known in existence. The opening bid started at $20k but quickly rose in value as collectors became more aware of what was inside.

