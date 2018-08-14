Nun Gets Busted for Smuggling Cocaine in High Heels

Bad Sacrament

A nun from Missouri finds herself in hot water in the “land down under” after getting busted for smuggling cocaine into the country. 51-year-old Denise Marie Woodrum was caught arriving into Sydney Airport last August while making her way through customs. Officers at the airport discovered the drugs stuffed into the heels of her shoes. The lawyer for the nun says the cocaine was meant for a mystery man Woodrum had met online named Hendrik Cornelius. According to the New York Post, Woodrum has endured major medical issues. That along with a failed marriage to stray from her vows as a nun in searching online for love.

