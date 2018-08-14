Life

Browns Fans Have Extra Incentive to Cheer On Their Team

#VictoryFridge

After a winless season in 2017, Browns fans are thirsty for a victory. And Bud Light has an idea on how to help quench that thirst. Anheuser-Busch is the official beer of the NFL, along with 28 of the league’s 32 teams. They’re beginning to place eight-foot “Victory” fridges filled with Bud Light bottles into 10 Cleveland-area bars that purchased them. When the Cleveland Browns first regular season win of 2018 becomes official, the fridges will unlock and fans will get free beer.

Come on Rice-Eccles, you know you want these in time for the Utes kick-off! Live a little!

