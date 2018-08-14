Browns Fans Have Extra Incentive to Cheer On Their Team

#VictoryFridge
After a winless season in 2017, Browns fans are thirsty for a victory. And Bud Light has an idea on how to help quench that thirst. Anheuser-Busch is the official beer of the NFL, along with 28 of the league’s 32 teams. They’re beginning to place eight-foot “Victory” fridges filled with Bud Light bottles into 10 Cleveland-area bars that purchased them. When the Cleveland Browns first regular season win of 2018 becomes official, the fridges will unlock and fans will get free beer.
You’ve stood by us through it all. We love you for it, and so does @budlight.
These special fridges will unlock celebratory beers when we get our first regular season “W”.#VictoryFridge pic.twitter.com/LgsGNabMpt
— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) August 14, 2018
Come on Rice-Eccles, you know you want these in time for the Utes kick-off! Live a little!
