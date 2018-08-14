Vaping Could Cause Chronic Diseases

Do you even have lung inflammation, bro?
Vaping might not be as safe as previously thought. A new study out of England from Thorax says e-cigarette vapors can disable important immune cells in the lungs and also cause inflammation. Some of the same symptoms are seen in regular smokers. Researchers caution that further tests need to be done to understand the long-term impact of vaping.
