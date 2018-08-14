Parrot Gets Stuck on Roof; Tells Firefighter to ‘f**k off’

Nice cluckin’ beak!

A parrot named Jesse got stuck on a roof in North London. Jesse was there for three days. When the owners were unable to get Jesse down, they called the London Fire Brigade. The owners told them to say “I love you” to try and get Jesse down. Instead of taking the love from the firefighters, Jesse hurled expletives to the crew including “F–k off.” After trying to coax the foul-mouthed macaw, Jesse flew to another roof, to a tree and then back to her owners.

Parrot swears at firefighters as they try to rescue it from roof https://t.co/VIiIYyaFfm — The Independent (@Independent) August 14, 2018