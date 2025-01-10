Boner of the Day for January 10th, 2025

Boner Candidate #1: HIS IS JUST AN EXAMPLE OF WHO RUNS THE COUNTRY NOW.

A millionaire is being slammed on social media after he posted a video asking if “any private firefighters were available..” to help protect his home as the wildfires in Los Angeles continued to grow. This video was posted on “X” by an LA based real estate developer- Keith Wasserman- stating “will pay any amount” to come protect his home and his neighbors.

Boner Candidate #2: THE CHICKENS HAVE COME HOME TO THE RENTED ROOST

A man in Shanghai came to a shocking surprise when he saw the apartment he had rented out, was turned into a chicken coop! The man said that rent was always paid on time so he never had a reason to come and check on the apartment, until finally one of the neighbors reached out stating there was “a stench coming out of the apartment.” The man was furious as his apartment was left damaged beyond repair- walls destroyed with horrid smells.

Boner Candidate #3: UTAH FATHER OF THE YEAR

In Weber County a Utah man is facing several charges in endangerment of a child and purchase of a firearm by a restricted person as well as intoxication, after police state he knowingly gave his son marijuana gummies! Police were called by the mother of the father saying her son was sick and incoherent were he then admitted he had himself taken a large amount of marijuana and caffeine- as police entered the home there was urine and feces on the floor near several boxed marijuana products and that is when they saw the 8 year-old, the child told police his father had given him a gummy. The child was taken to the hospital were he then told that his father would always give him gummies before going to sleep.

