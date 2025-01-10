Sean Means Movie Review for January 10th, 2025

Catch Sean Means movie reviews every Friday on Radio From Hell talking about what’s new in the cinema. Here are his reviews for films opening on January 10, 2025.

Opening This Weekend

Den of Thieves 2: Pantera • Gerard Butler action movie • theaters • not screened for critics

Big Nick is back on the hunt in Europe and closing in on Donnie, who is embroiled in the treacherous world of diamond thieves and the infamous Panther mafia, as they plot a massive heist of the world’s largest diamond exchange. Read More

Director: Christian Gudegast

Starring: Gerard Butler, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Evin Ahmad

The Last Showgirl • Drama with Pamela Anderson • Broadway • ★★★

A seasoned showgirl must plan for her future when her show abruptly closes after a 30-year run. Read More

Director: Gia Coppola

Starring: Pamela Anderson, Brenda Song, Kiernan Shipka

Better Man • Robbie Williams musical biopic • theaters • ★★★

The meteoric rise, dramatic fall, and remarkable resurgence of British pop superstar Robbie Williams who is portrayed as a monkey…yeah, a monkey. Read More

Director: Michael Gracey

Starring: Robbie Williams, Jonno Davies, Steve Pemberton

Next week:

The Brutalist | Rotten Tomatoes 98%

“The Brutalist” (2024), directed by Brady Corbet, is an epic period drama chronicling the life of László Tóth, a Hungarian-Jewish architect and Holocaust survivor who emigrates to America in 1947. Portrayed by Adrien Brody, Tóth strives to rebuild his life and career amidst the challenges of post-war America. His journey intertwines with industrialist Harrison Lee Van Buren (Guy Pearce), leading to complex professional and personal dynamics. The film delves into themes of artistic ambition, trauma, and the pursuit of the American Dream, with a runtime of 215 minutes, including a 15-minute intermission (The Australian).

Hard Truths | Rotten Tomatoes 96%

“Hard Truths” (2024), directed by Mike Leigh, is a poignant drama exploring the life of Pansy Deacon, a middle-aged Caribbean-British woman in London. Portrayed by Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Pansy grapples with profound anger and depression, leading to strained relationships with her family, including her optimistic sister, Chantelle (Michele Austin). The film delves into Pansy’s internal struggles and the impact on her loved ones, offering a compassionate examination of familial bonds and personal turmoil. “Hard Truths” premiered at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival and has been lauded for its compelling performances and insightful storytelling (Wikipedia).

Nickel Boys | Rotten Tomatoes 89%

“Nickel Boys” (2024), directed by RaMell Ross, is a historical drama based on Colson Whitehead’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel. Set in 1960s Florida, the film follows Elwood Curtis (Ethan Herisse), an African-American teenager whose aspirations are derailed when he’s unjustly sentenced to Nickel Academy, a segregated reform school notorious for its systemic abuse. There, he forms a complex friendship with fellow inmate Turner (Brandon Wilson). The narrative delves into their resilience amid the institution’s brutality, highlighting themes of racial injustice and the enduring human spirit. The film has been praised for its innovative first-person perspective and compelling performances (AP News).

September 5 | Rotten Tomatoes 91%

“September 5” (2024), directed by Tim Fehlbaum, is a historical drama that delves into the 1972 Munich Olympics hostage crisis from the perspective of the ABC Sports team. The film centers on producer Geoffrey Mason (John Magaro) and executive Roone Arledge (Peter Sarsgaard) as they navigate the unprecedented live coverage of the tragic events. As Palestinian militants take Israeli athletes hostage, the sports journalists confront ethical dilemmas and the pressures of real-time reporting, transitioning from covering athletic triumphs to a global crisis. The film has been praised for its meticulous recreation of the newsroom environment and the intense, suspenseful portrayal of the unfolding tragedy (AP News).

Wolf Man

“Wolf Man” (2025), directed by Leigh Whannell, is a contemporary reimagining of the classic horror tale. The film follows Blake (Christopher Abbott), a San Francisco husband and father who inherits his secluded childhood home in rural Oregon after his father’s mysterious disappearance. Seeking a respite from city life and to mend his strained marriage with his wife, Charlotte (Julia Garner), Blake convinces her and their young daughter, Ginger (Matilda Firth), to visit the property. Upon arrival, the family is attacked by an unseen creature, and as the night unfolds, Blake undergoes a horrifying transformation into a werewolf, forcing Charlotte to confront unimaginable terror to protect her family (Wolf Man (2025) Movie Site).

