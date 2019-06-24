Become a Member of The Promotions Street Team!

COME BE A PART OF OUR TEAM!

APPLY TO BE A MEMBER OF THE PROMOTIONS STREET TEAM!

Do you want to work in a fast paced, exciting and fulfilling job? Do you love RADIO so much that you want to work in it? Well you are in luck!! Broadway Media and X96 are hiring members for our Promotions Street Team! You’ll work broadcasts, events, and so much more!!

Click below to apply and get into a career unlike any other!! Broadway Media is an Equal Opportunity Employer!

SUMMARY: Promotions Street Team members perform set-up and tear-down of remote broadcast equipment and promotional items for on-site broadcast appearances and events for corresponding radio stations.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Performs set-up and tear-down of remote broadcast equipment and promotional items for on-site broadcast appearances. Manage and run Remote/Broadcast equipment for duration Ensure all equipment is loaded in station vehicles prior to broadcast Helps manage events while in progress including crowd control as needed Interacts with listeners, leading games, prize wheels, etc.



Interacts with artists and vendors as needed

Maintains station vehicles to include washing, reporting damage to Promotions Director, Fueling, cleaning

Understand how various Social Media Platforms work and how to execute within their guidelines

Additional duties as assigned consistent with the position

REQUIREMENTS:

Highly organized and detail-oriented

Must be able to work with computers efficiently

Excellent written and verbal communication

Professional, friendly, personable, enthusiastic

Ability to multi-task and deal with constantly evolving fast paced environment

Ability to work closely with clients and management

Ability to self-manage

Must be available and willing to work evenings, weekends and holidays

Must be reachable via phone and/or email after business hours

Must be 21 years or older

OTHER QUALIFICATIONS:

Must have Reliable Transportation

Must hold a valid Driver’s License and current auto insurance

MUST have valid MVR (State Motor Vehicle Repot) Link below

(State Motor Vehicle Repot) Must be able to lift at least 50lbs

Must have a positive attitude

LINK TO COMPLETE MVR: http://bit.ly/2HEJDb6

PHYSICAL DEMANDS AND WORK ENVIRONMENT:

The physical demands described here are representative of those that must be met or may be encountered by an employee to successfully perform the essential functions of this job. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions. The job requires regularly lifting/pushing up to 10 pounds and occasionally lifting/pushing more than 25 pounds or exerting heavy force, in a wide disparity or environmental conditions. The job involves standing, stooping, bending, lifting, pushing, etc.

This position is responsible for the set up and take down of promotions events and remotes. Some of the equipment used in these events are heavy and require lifting.

Turntables – 40lbs (2)

10X10 Tent – 80lbs

Tent Weights – 20 (4)

Staging Equipment – 50lbs+

Sound Equipment Subs -50 lbs Highs – 30 lbs



Broadway Media is an Equal Opportunity Employer