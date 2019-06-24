Get your FanX passes HERE and save 35%

FAN X

September 5th – 7th at Salt Palace Convention Center

X96 is excited to welcome The 2019 FAN X back to the Salt Palace Convention Center, on September 5th through September 7th! Featuring the best in geek and pop culture, including movies, television shows, gaming, sci-fi, fantasy and more! They are extending their sale JUST for X96 Listeners! So Click the HERE and save 30% BUT when you use the code “X96” you get an ADDITIONAL 5% off your passes!

