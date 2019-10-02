Join X96 and Broadway Media for Beer, Bourbon, and BBQ at the Gateway on October 12th from 4 until 10 pm! This is a fun, family-friendly event with something for everyone! The best beer, bourbon, and barbecue along the Wasatch Front… Vote for your favorite! Plus entertainment and trick-or-treating! There will also be DJs, live music, costume contests, and games

This event is free to attend, all samples are available to purchase on an individual basis.

