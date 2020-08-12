Big 12 Still Plans to Play

Less than 12 hours after the Big Ten and PAC-12 announced cancellations of all Fall sports, the Big 12 says, ‘hike!’ ESPN reports the conference says it’s moving forward with plans to kick off the Fall football season with a revised schedule also released Wednesday.
Commissioner Bob Bowlsby released a statement saying, “Ultimately, our student-athletes have indicated their desire to compete in the sports they love this season and it is up to all of us to deliver a safe, medically sound, and structured academic and athletic environment for accomplishing that outcome.”
The current conference only schedule is slated to begin Sept. 26 with teams each getting two bye-weeks.
Breaking: The start of the Big 12 Conference’s college football season will move forward as scheduled, meaning four major Texas football programs are one step closer to playing this fall: @utaustin, @texastech, @tcu and @baylor. https://t.co/f8CqVXrcQP
— Texas Tribune (@TexasTribune) August 12, 2020
Should the Big 12 welcome Nebraska or any other Big 10 or PAC-12 teams that would like to play this season? Do you think the conference will reverse course and ultimately cancel before the first scheduled games?
