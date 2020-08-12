Florida Sheriff Forbids Masks with Few Exceptions

Ocala, Florida has a mask mandate, but you had better not wear one into the Sheriff’s office.

Marion County’s top cop has forbidden employees, and anyone else, from wearing masks inside the office. Billy Woods’ order extends outside, too, for officers; except allowing them to wear masks when working in some locations, including schools, the jail, courthouse and others.

“Masks will not be worn,” wrote Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods. https://t.co/K830Sz17ch — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) August 12, 2020

USA Today reports, the Sheriff’s Department isn’t alone. Other communities in the county are also telling police not to wear masks so that they can easily be heard and understood when they speak.

Woods says it wasn’t an easy call and that he debated the decision for weeks.

Is it the right decision? Should there be exceptions for law enforcement and visitors in associated buildings?