Boner of the day from April 9th, 2026

Boner Candidate #1: HEY, J.D. IS THAT THE CHURCH YOU GO TO?

J.D Vance has rediscovered his faith, and is now releasing a book about his journey with religion. The book chronicles Vance’s evolution from the Christian faith, to atheism, and his conversion to Catholicism. J.D has been under fire in the past for not knowing important information about the catholic religion and misrepresenting Catholics. The book’s cover features an image of Mt. Zion United Methodist Church in southwestern Virginia. The church is Protestant and Vance has never attended services there.

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!!! WINNER !!!

Boner Candidate #2: FROM THE ‘WHY DIDN’T I THINK OF THAT’ FILE….JOE ROGAN IS A GENIOUS.

Joe Rogan claims that President Trump planned the war on Iran to distract the American people from the Epstein files that have been released.“Look, the Epstein Files comes out — we go to war with Iran. It’s a good way to get people to stop talking about certain things,” Rogan said. “You give them a new problem to think about.” This past fall, the Justice Department released millions of documents related to Jeffery Epstein. One of these document released showed Trump thanking cops in Florida for investigating Epstein in 2006. “Thank goodness you’re stopping him,” Trump told the chief, “Everyone has known he’s been doing this.” Joe Rogan endorsed Trump in 2024 and had him guest on his podcast weeks before the election, but he has criticized the president multiple times this year on a variety of topics, including his approach to illegal immigration.

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Boner Candidate #3: DO YOU UNDERSTAND WHY I PULLED YOU OVER? UH…IS IT THE ALLIGATOR?

Last Saturday, two men, Anthony Buhl and March Chadwick, were arrested in Florida for driving with a dead alligator strapped to the roof of their car. The car was first noticed near the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando. The car was then tracked by license plate readers as it moved through multiple locations. The men decided to cover the reptile with a white sheet after “being warned by multiple parties that possession of the alligator is illegal in the state of Florida. “When the Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission were able to pull them over , both men admitted to taking the roadkill alligator to have it taxidermied. They were charged with illegal killing, possessing, or capturing alligators and posted $5,000 bond each.

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