Geek News on the Radio from April 9th, 2026

Rick and Morty Season 9 Trailer

One Piece LEGO

The Boys Erik Kripke and Political Talks

Erik Kripke says that The Boys season 5 was written before the 2024 election but it seems to hit a little too close to home right now. He said, “I’m totally bummed out to say we wrote it before the election, It sounds super naive now, but I swear the plan was, ‘Let’s write a 1984 version of what creeping authoritarianism looks like in America,’ and maybe everyone will be like, ‘Whew, we really dodged a bullet.’ But instead, we got hit with the bullet.”

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Alien 3 Assembly Cut

HBO quietly released the hard to find Alien 3 Assembly cut on April 6th.

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Peter Dinklage and Alien Earth

Peter Dinklage has officially joined the cast for Alien Earth season 2. Although there is currently no information about what character Dinklage will be playing, it will most likely pull in more viewers who want to see the Emmy Award winner in the Alien series.

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Superman Sequel Casting Testing

James Gunn is currently working on the Superman sequel but is testing out different actresses to play Maxima. Sources say that Adria Arjona (“Andor”), Eva De Dominici (“The Cleaning Lady”), Sydney Chandler (“Alien: Earth”) and Grace Van Patten (“Tell Me Lies”) are the finalists for the role.

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