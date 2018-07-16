Big Shocker! A Bad Marriage Could Damage Your Health

Let’s Dive Into Some Obvious Science

In a big leap for science, we now know that not being happy, makes you less happy because of stress. If your marriage is full of arguments, the conflict can damage your health. Researchers at the University of Michigan and the University of Nevada found that the marital head-butting of heterosexual couples negatively affects the health of husbands and wives. Men suffered more than women.

When you argue, the body can experience inflammation, changes in appetite and the increase in stress hormones that can affect heart function and the immune system. Researchers agree that couples should work on their communication so they don’t always fall into conflict. How do I get funding to conduct an obvious study? How about, “Does air smell?”