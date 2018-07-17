A Hog Dog Toaster is What You Need Now

Toast my wiener, bro!

When you’re too lazy to fire up the grill or can’t even get water to boil properly, a hot dog toaster exists to help you shove tube-shaped food into your face. Just in time for National Hot Dog Day on Wednesday, July 18, this wonder of modern kitchen marvel can hold four dogs while simultaneously toasting your buns.

This Hot Dog Toaster Will Be A Shining STAR At Your Next BBQ https://t.co/oERzjJVNDB pic.twitter.com/29gGk4YCKS — Delish.com (@DelishDotCom) July 16, 2018

Shaped like a regular toaster mixed with that round peg, square hole toy of infancy, you insert the buns and hot dogs into their proper slots and depress the lever. Minutes later: Ta-da. The reviews on Amazon say this is a hit, with some calling the toaster their “favorite gift” and a definite “on-the-counter appliance!”