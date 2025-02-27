O’Briens Brewhouse: Level Crossing Brewing 

South Salt Lake is just the beginning of what I like to think of as the Salt Lake Beer Trail. At that trailhead is Level Crossing Brewing. If you start at Level Crossing and head south down 300 West, you can get quite an education of Utah beer. Start with a pairing of a Holy Trinity Pizza and a pint of Bat Country and go from there. I was very happy to chat with Mark Medura this week. He is the founder of Level Crossing and was kind enough to share some very good beers with me.

For those of you who don’t know, Level Crossing Brewing Company opened its doors on March 30, 2019. The brewery’s name and ethos are deeply rooted in Medura’s upbringing near a “level crossing,” a term referring to an intersection where a road meets a railroad at the same level. This spot symbolized a gathering place for community members to share stories and laughter, a tradition Medura sought to recreate in his brewery.

Central to Level Crossing’s identity is the red feather featured in its logo. This emblem stems from a longstanding family tradition of leaving an empty place setting at the dinner table for “Red Feather,” symbolizing hospitality and inclusion. This practice ensured that any unexpected guest—a weary traveler, friend, or family member—would always have a place at the table.

The brewery’s initial location, a 10,000-square-foot facility at 2496 S. West Temple, sits beneath South Salt Lake’s iconic water tower. The taproom features a 1946 Chevrolet flatbed truck, serving as a stage for live music, and a vibrant mural by artist Jann Haworth, paying homage to blues music and Memphis’ legendary Sun Records. Mr. Medura is a self-proclaimed music-loving historian, and it shows in the art inspired by the beer he sells.

Head Brewer Chris Detrick, a former photojournalist with a passion for brewing, joined Medura in bringing Level Crossing to life. Since its inception, the brewery has been committed to producing a diverse range of craft beers, including their acclaimed “Suss It Out” Rye IPA, which earned a bronze medal at the 2019 Great American Beer Festival.

In response to growing demand, Level Crossing expanded by opening a second location in the summer of 2023 at 550 S. 300 W., Suite 100, in Salt Lake City’s Post District. This new venue continues the tradition of offering quality craft beers and fostering a sense of community.

Throughout its history, Level Crossing Brewing Company has remained dedicated to creating a welcoming environment where patrons can enjoy exceptional beer, live music, and the camaraderie of community gatherings.