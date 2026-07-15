!!! WINNER !!!

Boner Candidate #1: COX, MALLOY, SCHULTZ LAUGH IT UP WITH A CONVICTED SEX OFFENDER, THE NATIVE PEOPLE WERE NOT CONSULTED

The Staircase-Escalante National Monument and the Bears Ears National Monument in Utah have been reduced by a combined three-million acres due to an order signed by Donald Trump. The lands, that were previously protected in both monuments, are the ancestral homelands of several indigenous tribes. Many inter-tribal coalitions have advocated for and helped maintain these monuments. None of these tribes were informed or asked about the decision to reduce the protected land. “Today’s action is a direct strike against the federal government’s duty to consult with Tribes. It also profoundly disrespects our intergenerational Traditional Knowledge by destroying a framework for Tribal co-stewardship over our ancestral lands in which we invested years of effort. Today’s action cannot stand.” said Autumn Gillard, a Southern Paiute and coordinator of the Inter-Tribal Coalition for the Grand Staircase. Tribes had been part of a years-long consultation process that shaped the current management for the monument. The creation and management of Bears Ears was also majorly done by native tribes, who had petitioned Obama to designate the area as a national monument. “Our histories are here. Our medicines are here. Our prayers, ceremonies and stories are connected to these places,” said a Navajo representative on the Grand Staircase-Escalante Inter-Tribal Coalition. “Right now, our communities and this landscape are already dealing with the impacts of the massive wildfires, so to hear in the middle of all of this that Bears Ears could once again face reduction has been deeply upsetting.”

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Boner Candidate #2: STICK ‘EM UP AND HOLD MY KITTEN

A man in Maryland stole a three month old kitten from a pet store and robbed a bank with the cat in his arms. Surveillance footage showed the man grabbing the kitten, named Magnolia, from the Beltsville Pet Supplies Plus, and running out the door. He immediately ran directly to a PNC Bank in the same shopping center as the pet store. Once inside, he handed the kitten off to an employee so he could give the bank teller a note, demanding cash. Police were called and the man was arrested on the scene. Magnolia was unharmed. “She is looking for a law-abiding citizen with a lot of love in their heart,” said a rescue worker.

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Boner Candidate #3: TRUMP AND HIS CRONIES DON’T BELIEVE IN FACTS.

Americans are preparing for another dangerous heat wave, and its becoming increasingly harder to find information about how to stay cool while keeping utility costs down. At least 1,662 webpages, offering information on energy conservation during heat waves, have been removed. In the last month, 300 of these webpages accumulated more than 160,000 viewers. These webpages are just an0ther casualty in the removal of information from federal websites that conflicts with the administration’s “priorities.”18 of these resources were removed within days of Trump’s proposed rollback to energy efficiency regulations, apart of Trumps latest push to undermine federal climate regulations. If enacted, the proposal would undo decades of policies that have lowered utility bills and restrict research and releases of up to date information on household appliances. “Having a functioning air conditioner is a health and safety issue…Ensuring that the standards are up to date helps to keep energy consumption under control so that people can afford to operate these products,” said Andrew deLaski, executive director of the Appliance Standards Awareness Project.

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