Radio From Hell | 7.16.2026

On today’s Radio From Hell Show

We start off with Frank Crist presents, They’re Fine, Just Fine and Kerry has the latest Geek News for us. Then we award the Boner of the Day and Victoria joins us with her Reality TV Recap. After that, we talk about the new Little House on the Prairie and challenge a listener to Beat Gina, just before Robert Gehrke joins us for our Salt Lake Update. And as always, we finish with Boner Recap and news!

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