Geek News on the Radio from July 16th, 2026

Official Teaser for “Crytal Lake,” the Friday the 13th Prequel Series

“The Batman Part II” Delayed To 2028

Matt Reeves’ The Batman Part II has been delayed yet again to Feb. 2, 2028, essentially a full six years after the first movie. Warner Bros. had originally slated the sequel for an October 2025 release.

Read Here

Danny McBride to Direct New G.I. Joe Movie

Danny McBride will direct the next G.I. Joe movie, based on the Hasbro franchise. McBride, a massive fan of the property, also wrote the script.

Read Here

NOVA Movie in Production at Marvel

A new movie is in the works at Marvel Studios. Nova was originally going to be a movie in the early MCU, before the concept was dropped. Now, Marvel Studios has picked the Nova idea back up in the form of a movie.

Read Here

“Avengers: Doomsday” Ticket Pre-Sales Begin Soon

Marvel has revealed that Avengers: Doomsday has a runtime of 2 hours and 45 minutes, with tickets for the film going live on July 20

Read Here

Xolo Maridueña to Return as Blue Beetle in James Gunn’s “Man of Tomorrow”

The film is currently in production and will act as the character’s reintroduction into the DCU.

Read Here