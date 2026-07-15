Alt. Rock News

Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar for July 15th, 2026

Posted on

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!

Brought to you by:

Shows This Week:

  • Rainbow Kitten Surprise – Sandy Amphithetaer – Tonight.
  • Paul Cauthen – Sandy Amphitheater – Friday, July 17
  • Hilary Duff – Utah First
  • Treaty Oak Revival – The West Texas Degenerate Tour – Saturday, July 18th – Utah First
  • Idobi Radio Summer School with Honey Revenge, Games We Play, Winona Fighter, South Arcade, Chase Petra and Misdemeanor at The Depot –  Monday, July 20th
  • An evening with Davie Lee Roth  -The Depot on Tuesday, July 21
  • Joji – – Solaris Tour – Maverik Center
  • Jimmy Eat World – Sandy Amphitheater Tues-Wed July 21-22 (sold out)

 

On sale Thursday at 10am:
  • Knox – The Depot – October 21
On sale Friday at 10am:
  • Candlebox The Depot – September 23
  • Steel Pulse – The Depot – October 12
  • Seth Meyers – Kingsbury Hall – November 21

 

All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com

 

Other Concerts and Community Events

Full Weekend/Weekly: 

  • Bug World Exhibit at Natural History Museum of Utah at the Rio Tinto Center – now – 9/07 – Link 
  • Salt Lake Film Society – Summer Showdown 2026 – Link
    • The Shape of Water vs. Bram Stoker’s Dracula 
  • Campfire Cookouts 2026 at Brighton Resort – 19th – 8/01 – Link 
  • Smoke & Sound 2026 at Brighton Resort – 20th – 8/16 – Link
  • SLAC’s Summer Show: The Gaslight Zone – 26th – Aug 16th – Link 
  • Draper Days 2026 7/10-7/18 – Link 
  • Holladay Summer Concert Series 2026 – weekends 7/04-8/22 – Link
  • Samoan Heritage Festival at Cricket Park (WVC)– through 18th – Link 
  • 2026 Butlerville Days 16th-18th – Link 
  • Utah Asian and Anime Market – 17th– 19th – Link\ 

Friday the 17th: 

  • 2026 Twilight Concert Series: Freddie Gibbs at Galivan Center – Link 
  • Save Ferris at Urban Lounge – Link 
  • LNE Presents: Chatterbox ft Taylor Pierce & OBAŸASHI at Soundwell – Link 

Saturday the 18th:

  • SUBLIME’s Me Gusta Festival at Zions Bank Stadium- Link 
  • The 90s vs Y2K Bar Crawl – Salt Lake City – Link 
  • Utah Royals vs Orlando Pride at America First Fields – Link 
  • LNE Presents: CYRIL at Sky SLC – Link 
  • V2 Presents: Riot Ten at the Portal – Link 

Sunday the 19th:  

  • 2026 Red Butte Outdoor Concert Series: Marcus King Band “Darling Blue Tour Pt. 2” with Penelope Road – Link 
  • Wasatch Wildflower Festival 2026- Alta – Link 

 

Farmers Markets:  

  • 2026 Millcreek Farmers Market at Millcreek Commons – Fridays – Link 
  • Fellowship Hall Farmers & Arts Market 2026 – Saturdays through 10/17 – Link 
  • Sandy City Farmers Market 2026 at Sandy Amphitheater – Saturdays through 10/17 – Link 
  • SLC Downtown Farmers Market 2026 at Pioneer Park – Saturdays through 10/24- Link 
  • New Roots Farmers Market 2026 – Saturdays through 10/17 – Link 
  • 2026 Daybreak Farmers Market – Saturdays through 10/17 – Link 
  • 2026 Big Cottonwood Canyon Flea Market – Sundays – through 10/11 – Link 
  • 2026 Bohemian Bum Farmer’s Market at The Gateway – 1st Sunday of the month 5/03- 10/04 – Link 
  • 9th West Farmer’s Market 2026 – Sundays through Mid October – Link 
  • 2026 Wheeler Farm Farmers Market – Sunday mornings through 10/11 – Link
  • SugarHood Farmers Market at Fiddler’s Parking Lot – Link 

Sourceshttps://www.visitsaltlake.com/events/ 

author avatar
Radio From Hell
See Full Bio
Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

To Top