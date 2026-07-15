Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar for July 15th, 2026

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!
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Shows This Week:
- Rainbow Kitten Surprise – Sandy Amphithetaer – Tonight.
- Paul Cauthen – Sandy Amphitheater – Friday, July 17
- Hilary Duff – Utah First
- Treaty Oak Revival – The West Texas Degenerate Tour – Saturday, July 18th – Utah First
- Idobi Radio Summer School with Honey Revenge, Games We Play, Winona Fighter, South Arcade, Chase Petra and Misdemeanor at The Depot – Monday, July 20th
- An evening with Davie Lee Roth -The Depot on Tuesday, July 21
- Joji – – Solaris Tour – Maverik Center
- Jimmy Eat World – Sandy Amphitheater Tues-Wed July 21-22 (sold out)
On sale Thursday at 10am:
- Knox – The Depot – October 21
On sale Friday at 10am:
- Candlebox The Depot – September 23
- Steel Pulse – The Depot – October 12
- Seth Meyers – Kingsbury Hall – November 21
All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com
Other Concerts and Community Events
Full Weekend/Weekly:
- Bug World Exhibit at Natural History Museum of Utah at the Rio Tinto Center – now – 9/07 – Link
- Salt Lake Film Society – Summer Showdown 2026 – Link
- The Shape of Water vs. Bram Stoker’s Dracula
- Campfire Cookouts 2026 at Brighton Resort – 19th – 8/01 – Link
- Smoke & Sound 2026 at Brighton Resort – 20th – 8/16 – Link
- SLAC’s Summer Show: The Gaslight Zone – 26th – Aug 16th – Link
- Draper Days 2026 7/10-7/18 – Link
- Holladay Summer Concert Series 2026 – weekends 7/04-8/22 – Link
- Samoan Heritage Festival at Cricket Park (WVC)– through 18th – Link
- 2026 Butlerville Days 16th-18th – Link
- Utah Asian and Anime Market – 17th– 19th – Link\
Friday the 17th:
- 2026 Twilight Concert Series: Freddie Gibbs at Galivan Center – Link
- Save Ferris at Urban Lounge – Link
- LNE Presents: Chatterbox ft Taylor Pierce & OBAŸASHI at Soundwell – Link
Saturday the 18th:
- SUBLIME’s Me Gusta Festival at Zions Bank Stadium- Link
- The 90s vs Y2K Bar Crawl – Salt Lake City – Link
- Utah Royals vs Orlando Pride at America First Fields – Link
- LNE Presents: CYRIL at Sky SLC – Link
- V2 Presents: Riot Ten at the Portal – Link
Sunday the 19th:
- 2026 Red Butte Outdoor Concert Series: Marcus King Band “Darling Blue Tour Pt. 2” with Penelope Road – Link
- Wasatch Wildflower Festival 2026- Alta – Link
Farmers Markets:
- 2026 Millcreek Farmers Market at Millcreek Commons – Fridays – Link
- Fellowship Hall Farmers & Arts Market 2026 – Saturdays through 10/17 – Link
- Sandy City Farmers Market 2026 at Sandy Amphitheater – Saturdays through 10/17 – Link
- SLC Downtown Farmers Market 2026 at Pioneer Park – Saturdays through 10/24- Link
- New Roots Farmers Market 2026 – Saturdays through 10/17 – Link
- 2026 Daybreak Farmers Market – Saturdays through 10/17 – Link
- 2026 Big Cottonwood Canyon Flea Market – Sundays – through 10/11 – Link
- 2026 Bohemian Bum Farmer’s Market at The Gateway – 1st Sunday of the month 5/03- 10/04 – Link
- 9th West Farmer’s Market 2026 – Sundays through Mid October – Link
- 2026 Wheeler Farm Farmers Market – Sunday mornings through 10/11 – Link
- SugarHood Farmers Market at Fiddler’s Parking Lot – Link
Sources: https://www.visitsaltlake.com/events/